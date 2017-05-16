4-time Grammy award winning mixer and engineer Ryan Freeland is known for his work with Bonnie Raitt, Ray LaMontagne, Hugh Laurie, Aimee Mann, Joe Henry, Grant-Lee Phillips, Ingrid Michaelson, Loudon Wainwright III, Rodney Crowell, Alana Davis, and Jonatha Brooke. Freeland opened the newest incarnation of his Stampede Origin Studio in Culver City, CA in 2008, featuring a large control room, 15-foot ceiling drum room, two iso booths, two amp closets, and an impressive list of outboard gear.

Freeland recorded and mixed Joe Henry’s critically acclaimed albums Blood From Stars & Civilians, and received a Grammy in the “Best Traditional Blues Recording” category for recording & mixing Ramblin’ Jack Elliot’s album A Stranger Here(Anti/Epitaph). 2011 brought Ryan two additional Grammy wins: “Best Contemporary Folk Album” for Ray LaMontagne & the Pariah Dogs God Willin’ & the Creek Don’t Rise (RCA) and “Best Traditional Folk Album” for Carolina Chocolate Drops Genuine Negro Jig (Nonesuch).

In 2016, Freeland recorded Sons of the Velvet Rat’s new album Dorado (Fluff and Gravy), Aimee Mann’s March 2017 release Mental Illness (SuperEgo), Rose Cousins’ new album Natural Conclusions (Old Farm Pony), and forthcoming albums from Joe Henry and Lizz Wright.

Currently, Freeland is working on new material for Joan Baez, Michel Polnareff, The Barr Brothers, and Guy Pearce.