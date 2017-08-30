$599 Advance Rate To Take Effect September 11; Register at www.CountryRadioSeminar.com

On Monday, September 11, registration for Country Radio Seminar (CRS) 2018 will increase to the advance rate of $599. The $499 early bird rate will still be available through September 10 with registrations being available for purchase through www.CountryRadioSeminar.com.

Country Radio Seminar 2018 will be held Monday, February 5, 2018, through Wednesday, February 7, 2018, at the luxurious Omni Nashville, in the heart of downtown Nashville. The three-day convention is the premiere educational and networking event for Country radio and music industry professionals, offering attendees access to informative panels, countless networking opportunities, prominent speakers, research presentations and intimate performances from some of today’s biggest stars and emerging artists. Panels at CRS cover a broad range of topics relevant to today’s Country radio industry, including social media and digital innovations, PPM, brand strategies, leadership skills, consumer research studies, the relationships and economics of the radio and record industries and much more. This year marks the 49th annual Country Radio Seminar.

Tickets to the New Faces of Country Music show are already sold out, and no longer available for purchase with registration packages.

For more information, visit www.CountryRadioSeminar.com, and follow CRS on Facebook, Twitter (Hashtag #CRS2018) and Instagram. Additional information can be obtained by calling 615-327-4487.