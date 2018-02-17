1BlueStringHubCity welcomes musicians from all genres during open registration

Fantastic, unique opportunities are all around us and there is none more suited for amateur and rising musicians throughout the upstate than the 2nd annual 1BlueStringHubCity singer-songwriter competition. If you like The Voice or American Idol, you’re going to love this unique musical event.

The 1BlueStringHubCity singer-songwriter competition, open to all genres, seeks original and creative songs focused on this year’s theme: Embrace Your Voice. Online registration is open now through March 15th. The panel of four judges, all with musical backgrounds, will score each entry, selecting the top six as finalists. Those six finalists will perform during the live concert finale on April 19th at Wild Wing Café in downtown Spartanburg. Audience members at the concert will vote to select the 2018 1BlueStringHubCity champion! The winning prize package includes $500 cash, a new guitar, studio recording of the winning song, photo shoot, radio airplay, and spotlight performance gigs at several upstate venues and festivals like RJ Rockers, Stomping Grounds, Music on Main, Sparkle City Rhythm & Ribs, FR8 Yard plus more.

Jamie Hughes, the Organizer of 1BlueStringHubCity, says, “This competition is meant to provide a platform for the incredible budding talent in our area by giving amateur singer-songwriters the opportunity to showcase their skills.”

1BlueStringHubCity is an awareness campaign of Safe Homes – Rape Crisis Coalition in Spartanburg, where they provide services to victims of domestic violence and sexual assault. The agency’s mission is to use their collective voice to address the impact of domestic and sexual violence by providing quality services to those affected and to create social change through education, training, and activism.

Contestants should visit 1BlueStringHubCity.com for complete rules and registration. Tickets for the concert finale are $10 and may be ordered online or purchased at the door. All proceeds benefit Safe Homes – Rape Crisis Coalition.