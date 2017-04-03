TARA McCLURE is returning to SCRIPPS MEDIA Top 40 KHTT (106.9 K-HITS)/TULSA, where she began as an intern, to the morning show with JACOB “CHUBBS” DAY, starting WEDNESDAY, APRIL 5th.

McCLURE has worked in radio since she was 16 years old, going from KHTT to CUMULUS MEDIA Top 40 Rhythmic KKWD (WILD 104.9)/OKLAHOMA CITY, and CUMULUS MEDIA Rock KATT (ROCK 100.5 THE KATT)/OKLAHOMA CITY. co-hosting nights and weekends with CITADEL BROADCASTING while working towards her Opera degree at UNIVERSITY OF CENTRAL OKLAHOMA.

After college, she returned to TULSA and co-hosted mornings on KMYZ. After the company was sold, McCLURE took an opportunity with KMOD in mornings and left after three months. She joined up with COX MEDIA GROUP’s KRMG and FOX 23 with COX COMMUNICATIONS to report news for AM drive on KRMG. At FOX 23, she was the associate producer for the evening news. McCLURE returned to radio to do mornings at KAZR in DES MOINES, then returned to TULSA after about a year and a half.

Commented McCLURE n her new job, “I am looking forward to joining SCRIPPS MEDIA TULSA and working with the great team that has been assembled by DAVID ABEL, STEVE HUNTER and TABATHA GRAMMER. It is so refreshing to work for a company that believes in local radio and is so community focused.”