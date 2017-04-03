Toronto quartet ROMES release new track “Someone” via Five Seven Music across all digital platforms. The two parts Irish, two parts Canadian alt-pop band also released an official music video for “Someone,” filmed entirely on a GoPro camera, today via Earmilk. Check it out here. The track is featured today on Spotify’s New Music Friday. Stream it here.

“‘Someone’ is about how anxiety triggers feelings of insecurity and cripples your ability to convey your emotions. It was written at a time when I felt lost and alone. I had a strong desire to be with someone but couldn’t bring myself to express how I felt, knowing that if I did, it would be too late. –Jacob Alexander, ROMES

Following “Deja Vu“, “Someone” is the second new track to release off ROMES’ upcoming self-titled album, out later this year. Featured in Alternative Press’ 17 Artists to Watch in 2017, ROMES kicked off the new year with a timely reimagining of the The Who’s 1960’s anthem, “My Generation.” The track follows the release of their impressive 2016 debut EP Believe, known for its empowering title track as well as acclaimed track “Tryna Be.” Stream the EP HERE.

“The inspiration for the ‘Someone’ video came from the centriphone idea conceptualized by Nicolas Vuignier. I figured it’d be cool to build a rig and go to some spots around Toronto and replicate the effect with us and a GoPro. On the very first shot of the day, the camera, flying around at 30mph, flew into Jacob’s face and bust open his gums. That’s the final clip you see in the video. I think he now has a fear of helicopters.” – Nick Amadeus, ROMES

ROMES is comprised of Jacob Alexander (vocals) and Nicolas Amadeus (drums), Andrew Keyes (bass) and James Tebbitt (guitar). The childhood friends met while attending school in Ireland, connecting over their mutual passion for rock music and undeniable chemistry as musicians. Perfecting their inimitable sound since their adolescent years, ROMES effortlessly documents true emotion in their songs while accenting each member’s personalities to create irresistible, eclectic music.

