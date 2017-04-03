iHEARTMEDIA has tapped f ormer CBS RADIO VP/Country Programming and WUSN/CHICAGO PD JEFF KAPUGI as Region SVP/Programming for WASHINGTON, D.C. and BALTIMORE, effective immediately. In addition to day-to-day programming for Country WMZQ/WASHINGTON, KAPUGI will oversee Top 40 WIHT (HOT 99.5), AC WASH, Alternative WWDC (DC101), Classic Rock WBIG (BIG 100) and 104.7 CHERRY BLOSSOM RADIO in WASHINGTON, D.C. and Country WPOC, Top 40 WZFT (Z104.3), WQSR (102.7 JACK-FM) and WCAO-A (HEAVEN 600) in BALTIMORE.

“We are excited to have someone of JEFF’s caliber back at iHEARTMEDIA,” said D.C. Pres. MICHAEL PREACHER. “He is truly one of the most respected programmers in the business and a next level thinker, which makes him the perfect person to spearhead our programming efforts here in the WASHINGTON, D.C. Region”

“I could not be more excited to bring JEFF KAPUGI to D.C.,” said EVP/Programming MEG STEVENS. “Having worked with him previously, I have firsthand knowledge of his exceptional skills and incredible character. JEFF’s smart, strategic and passionate about the brands and he will be a tremendous asset for our stations.”

“I am very excited to head back to iHEARTMEDIA/WASHINGTON, D.C.,” said KAPUGI. “Their team is one of the most talented in the radio industry and I can’t wait to get to work. While I may be leaving my hometown of CHICAGO, I feel as if I am coming back home.”

The move reunites KAPUGI with iHEARTMEDIA, where he once worked for the company previously known as CLEAR CHANNEL from 1989-2008, including time in WASHINGTON, D.C. During those years, KAPUGI worked with WITH APD TOBY KNAPP and morning personality KANE.