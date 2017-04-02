GRADICK COMMUNICATIONS Oldies WWGA (GREAT CLASSICS 98.9)/TALLAPOOSA, GA is reporting the passing of its midday host and former longtime Country WYAY (Y106)/ATLANTA host WARREN “RHUBARB” JONES of a heart attack SUNDAY afternoon (4/2). He was 65.

JONES, an original inductee into, and member of the Board of Directors of, the GEORGIA RADIO HALL OF FAME. He was a 2001 inductee to the COUNTRY RADIO HALL OF FAME, and his previous careers stops include time at WWCC/BREMEN, GA; WCLS/COLUMBUS, GA; WSKY-A/ASHEVILLE, NC; and WLWI/MONTGOMERY, AL before joining WYAY in 1985; he was at the station for 22 years. He joined WWGA in his hometown of TALLAPOOSA in 2015 and also served as Senior Development Director for Special Projects for KENNESAW STATE UNIVERSITY. JONES also won Radio Personality of the Year awards from both the CMA and ACM.