NMW is sad to report the passing of CBS RADIO Country WYCD/DETROIT afternoon personality LINDA LEE, following a courageous battle with lung cancer. LEE announced her diagnosis in SEPTEMBER, just months after celebrating her 20th year with the station.

On FEBRUARY 22nd, LEE was recognized with two important industry awards on the same day. The ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC announced LEE and her on-air partner, ROB STONE, were chosen as Large-Market Personality of the Year winners. That afternoon, LEE was revealed as one of nine 2017 COUNTRY RADIO HALL OF FAME inductees.

LEE spent her 21-year career exclusively in Country radio, all of them in the city where she was born and raised: DETROIT, MI. She started at WYCD in 1994 as an unpaid intern for the morning show, co-hosted by 2015 CRHOF inductee KAREN DALESSANDRO. In 1995, LEE handled part time shifts at crosstown WWWW (W4)/DETROIT, then moved to evenings. She re-joined WYCD in 1996 as morning show producer/co-host and was paired with fellow 2017 inductee, JOE WADE FORMICOLA. LEE segued to afternoons in 1998 and has stayed there since, working with three different on air partners, including current co-host, ROB STONE. LEE and former co-host CHUCK EDWARDS (now WYCD morning host) won the CMA Personality of the Year award in 2011. LEE was honored with a GRACIE Award in 2014 and the MICHIGAN ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS Personality of Year award in 2010 and 2015.

No word yet on services.