ANTHRAX and KILLSWITCH ENGAGE kicked off “The Killthrax Tour” this past Wednesday night (March 29) at the Wellmont Theater in Montclair, New Jersey.

Fan-filmed video footage of ANTHRAX‘s performance can be seen below.With ANTHRAX and KILLSWITCH ENGAGE rotating the closing slot over the course of the dates, the tour will criss-cross the continent, wrapping up in Boston on May 7. The intense and dynamic THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA is providing direct support on all dates. ANTHRAX‘s February 15 concert at the Barrowland in Glasgow, United Kingdom was filmed for a DVD, to be released later this year via Megaforce. Seventeen cameras, including five GoPros and a full-size camera crane, captured more than two hours of ANTHRAX favorites that were voted onto the evening’s set list by fans and included “Madhouse”, “Be All, End All”, “Breathing Lightning” and “A.I.R.”, followed by ANTHRAX‘s classic 1987 album “Among The Living” performed start to finish. In addition to the live footage, the DVD will include “fly-on-the-wall” interviews and other B-roll shot on the band’s tour bus, backstage, in hotels and elsewhere.

The DVD is being produced and directed by Paul Green of the Manchester, U.K.-based Paul Green Productions who has filmed concerts for OPETH, THE DAMNED, Gary Numan, THE LEVELLERS and many others.ANTHRAX‘s European tour ended in Paris on March 16.