AARON WATSON’s BIG LABEL RECORDS has expanded its staff, adding TONY MORREALE as Head/Promotion and GWEN FOSTER as Dir./WEST Promotion. Additionally, the label has added contractors/consultants GREG MCCARN and BRAD HELTON for promotion and marketing efforts. These new additions join ongoing relationships with JR HUGHES and GRASSROOTS PROMOTIONS as well as TEXAS RECORD CHICK PROMOTIONS and TAMI MILLSPAUGH.

Most recently at AVERAGE JOES, MORREALE previously spent time in promotion at BNA, COLUMBIA, and SHOW DOG. FOSTER’s label experience includes AVERAGE JOES, TREEHOUSE, IRS/NASHVILLE, and THIRTY TIGERS in addition to her time in radio markets including PHOENIX, DALLAS, and SAN DIEGO. Congratulate MORREALE here and FOSTER here.