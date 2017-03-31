Scotty McCreery was recognized by his home state on Tuesday evening (March 28) following his performance at the Grand Ole Opry. The singer was presented the Order of the Long Leaf Pine Award from the state of North Carolina due to his charitable service to his home state.

“Everyone knows how proud I am of being from North Carolina and that I’m always glad to help out when my state needs me,” McCreery says in a press release. “It’s a great feeling to know that my state is proud of me and has recognized me with the Order of the Long Leaf Pine Award. Having it presented to me here at the Grand Ole Opry, which is my favorite stage to perform on, is fantastic. Then, receiving it in front of one of my musical heroes and a fellow native North Carolinian, Charlie Daniels, is beyond awesome. This is a memory I will treasure.”

Andy Lancaster, Vice President, MWC Advocacy for McGuireWoods Consulting, Sally Williams, Senior Vice President of Programming and Artist Relations for Opry Entertainment, and General Manager of the Grand Ole Opry, and past Order of the Long Leaf Pine Award recipient Daniels, who also performed at the Opry, presented McCreery with his honor.

“I want to thank Scotty for being such a great ambassador for our state – both on and off stage,” former North Carolina Governor Pat McCrory says in a statement. “While most people know about his musical talents, Scotty also has a strong commitment to service through his many philanthropic efforts. Scotty truly represents the best of North Carolina.”

The Order of the Long Leaf Pine Award is awarded to those who showcase “exemplary service to the State of North Carolina and their communities that is above and beyond the call of duty and which has made a significant impact and strengthened North Carolina,” a press release shares. Past recipients include Maya Angelou, Dale Earnhardt, President Gerald R. Ford, Andy Griffith, Jesse Jackson, George Jones, Ronnie Milsap, Colin Powell, Kenny Rogers, Earl Scruggs, Randy Travis, Doc Watson, Tennessee Williams, Oprah Winfrey and Tammy Wynette, among others.