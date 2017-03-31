Lady Antebellum have shared the cover art and track listing for their highly anticipated 2017 album, Heart Break.

Featuring 13 new songs, eleven co-written by the trio, Heart Break serves as a step in a fresh direction for Lady Antebellum. Members Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood organized two special retreats in Florida and Southern California where they all lived together to reignite the creative process in cutting the album.

“When we started working on this record, the goal was to give ourselves some space from the day to day,” Scott says, adding that the warm environment helped open their minds. “We took some of our favorite writers and other writers we hadn’t worked with before to a new inspiring backdrop, where we were able to just write and soak up the journey. And it was on our first trip in Florida when we wrote Heart Break that we felt it all click.”

The group utilized a wide spectrum of sounds on the project, from the swanky horn-infused “You Look Good” to the 70s pop-inspired “Army” and even an R&B infused track called “Think About You.” The album is produced by sought-after hitmaker busbee, who has collaborated with the likes of Maren Morris, Blake Shelton, Keith Urban and more.

“Being together every day, living in a house together, that was the special ingredient this time,” says Haywood. “And then in the studio, busbee added a whole new layer. He’s such an integral part of this new chapter for us.”

“This record is really our story,” adds Kelley. “They have a universal feel to them, but there’s a lot of our personal stories here.”

Heart Break is set to hit shelves on June 9. Lady Antebellum will headline WE Fest 2017 in Detroit Lakes, Minn., this August.

Lady Antebellum’s Heart Break Track Listing:

1. “Heart Break” (Dave Haywood, Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott, Jesse Frasure, Nicolle Galyon)

2. “You Look Good” (busbee, Ryan Hurd, Hillary Lindsey)

3. “Somebody Else’s Heart” (Dave Haywood, Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott, busbee, Shane McAnally)

4. “This City” (Dave Haywood, Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott, Sara Haze, Will Weatherly)

5. “Hurt” (Jon Green, Melissa Peirce, Ben West)

6. “Army” (Dave Haywood, Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott, busbee, Nicolle Galyon)

7. “Think About You” (Dave Haywood, Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott, Sara Haze, Will Weatherly)

8. “Good Time to Be Alive” (Dave Haywood, Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott, busbee, Will Weatherly, Emily Weisband)

9. “Big Love in a Small Town” (Dave Haywood, Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott, Nicolle Galyon, Jordan Reynolds)

10. “Stars” (Dave Haywood, Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott, busbee)

11. “Teenage Heart” (Dave Haywood, Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott, Jon Green)

12. “Home” (Dave Haywood, Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott, busbee)

13. “Famous” (Dave Haywood, Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott, Eric Paslay)