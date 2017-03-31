The lineup for the all-star concert tribute to Merle Haggard grows even more massive with the addition of Sheryl Crow and the Rolling Stones’ Keith Richards. The two music icons are the latest acts to be featured during Sing Me Back Home: The Music of Merle Haggard, which will take place on April 6 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

The concert will be held on what would have been Merle’s 80th birthday and is the one-year anniversary of his passing.

Richards and Crow join previously announced performers Willie Nelson, Kenny Chesney, Miranda Lambert, John Mellencamp, Dierks Bentley, Loretta Lynn, Hank Williams Jr., Toby Keith, the Avett Brothers, Alison Krauss, Ronnie Dunn, Alabama, Billy Gibbons, Warren Haynes, Jamey Johnson, Kacey Musgraves, Lucinda Williams, Lynyrd Skynyrd, John Anderson, Bobby Bare, Connie Smith and Ben Haggard.

“Stuff happens, but you just have to be your own man, and have something to say,” Richards says in a press release. “Sometimes you meet somebody and you know instantly that you’re friends. Merle was one of those kind of cats to me. It’s another goodbye to another good friend.”

Additional seats have been released and are available for the all-star concert taping via ticketmaster.com.

“I am so very thankful for this tribute to my husband, Merle Haggard. Please come join me and my family at this fantastic show that Merle would be so proud of,” Theresa Haggard says.

Merle Haggard died on April 6, 2016 after a series of health struggles. He was 79.