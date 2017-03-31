RESULTS RADIO Top 40 KEWB (POWER 94)/REDDING has hired JEFF HABER as PD. He replaces former PD DOUBLE J who departed the company in early MARCH.

HABER arrives from iHEARTMEDIA/LOS ANGELES where he has worked since 2013 in various capacities including Syndication Producer for BIG BOY NEIGHBORHOOD, Producer for KBIG and MD for COFFEE SHOP RADIO. Previously he was MD/Air Talent for WVBR/ITHACA, NY.

RESULTS SVP DAVE SHAKES said, “JEFF’s SWOT analysis was excellent, and his creativity and air work are terrific. We believe he’s a winner and will positively impact REDDING’s #1 Hit Music Station”.

HABER said, “I am beyond excited to work for RESULTS RADIO and the opportunity to be a Program Director has always been a career goal of mine. I can’t wait to experience REDDING and get involved in the community.”

HABER starts in REDDING on MONDAY, APRIL 17th, and reports to OM CAGLE.