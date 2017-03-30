As promised, Thomas Rhett‘s new single “Craving You” is indeed an ’80s-influenced love song. The collaboration with Maren Morris is packed with white-hot emotion and it’s a perfect tease for what fans have to look forward to on Rhett’s third studio album.

The singer will continue to lean into songs that make your feet shuffle in ways beyond the boot-scootin’ variety. Hear the ‘80s influence at the introduction — the opening drum cadence recalls the Talking Heads’ “Burning Down the House.” Guitars and keys drive the tempo before Rhett starts pining for his lover. Lyrically, “Craving You” is simple, with one-and-a-half unique verses and a powerful chorus he’s smart to rely heavily on.

Morris shows up at the chorus, but really she’s not felt until the refrain in the second verse. From there she adds accents and then harmonies before the two tangle while the arrangement pushes to an climax. The production is too bright to really allow for sensuality — their chemistry is more raw. “Craving You” shows Rhett’s next step follows the same path he’d started to blaze with songs from Tangled Up. He’s more committed now than ever.

Did You Know?: Rhett was supposed to write with co-writers Julian Bunetta and Dave Barnes the day “Craving You” was written, but he got sick.

Listen to Thomas Rhett (Feat. Maren Morris) “Craving You”

No matter how much I get, I’m always craving … pic.twitter.com/SSRMwZ5LJI — Thomas Rhett (@ThomasRhett) March 28, 2017

Thomas Rhett’s (Feat. Maren Morris) “Craving You” Lyrics:

Every time we have to say goodbye / I’m counting down until we say hello / Every touch is like the strongest drug, I don’t know how much longer I can go / I’ve never had something that I can’t walk away from / Girl my self-control’s so paralyzed / When it comes to you no I ain’t got no patience / There’s something about you girl I just can’t fight.

Chorus:

You’re like that cigarette, that shot of 100 proof / No matter how much I get, I’m always craving / That feeling when we kiss, the way your body moves / No matter how much I get, I’m always craving you / Craving you.

All the in between is killing me / You know I come unglued from missing you / Sunset eyes, no I don’t have to try because you know exactly what to do. I’ve never had something that I can’t walk away from / Girl my self-control’s so paralyzed / When it comes to you no I ain’t got no patience / There’s something about you girl I just can’t fight.