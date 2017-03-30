Thanks to streaming and paid subscriptions, the RIAA’s year-end 2016 shows estimated retail revenues from recorded music in the U.S. grew 11.4% in 2016 to $7.7 billion, the biggest gain for the AMERICAN music business since 1998. At wholesale values, the industry was up 9.3% to $5.3 billion, which is still only about half what they were in 1999, and revenues from more traditional unit-based sales (physical products and digital downloads) continued to decline significantly. For the full report, go here.

In 2016, for the first time ever, streaming music platforms generated the majority of the U.S. music industry’s revenues. The streaming category includes revenues from subscription services, streaming radio services — including those revenues distributed by SOUNDEXCHANGE (like PANDORA, SIRIUSXM, and Internet radio) — and ad-supported ondemand streaming services (such as YOUTUBE, VEVO, and ad-supported SPOTIFY). Total revenues from streaming platforms were up 68% to $3.9 billion. Streaming grew from just 9% of the market in 2011 to 51% of total industry revenues in 2016.

On both a dollar and percentage basis, no format category grew as much as paid subscriptions. In 2016, revenues from paid subscription services in the U.S. more than doubled, up 114% to $2.5 billion.

Paid subscriptions alone accounted for about 1/3 of total U.S. recorded music industry revenue in 2016. Growth was driven by very strong new user adoption,as the number of paid subscriptions to full on-demand services grew 109% to average 22.6 million for the year, compared with 10.8 million in 2015. Adoption was driven by growth from both new and existing services, as it was the first full year of results for APPLE MUSIC, and other leading services like SPOTIFY PREMIUM grew as well.

The total value of digitally distributed formats in 2016 was $5.8 billion, up 23% from the prior year,

and contributed 78% of total industry value (note this calculation excludes Synchronization revenues).

The total value of shipments of physical products decreased 16% to $1.7 billion. The share of the market from physical music products fell to just 22%, down from 29% in 2015. Physical products had been more than half the market (by value) as recently as 2010. Revenues from CD shipments were down 21% at estimated retail value, and made up 70% of the physical market in 2016.

Shipments of vinyl albums were up 4% to $430 million and comprised 26% of total physical shipments at retail value – their highest share since 1985.

The industry showed another increase, albeit from levels that remain well below their peak in the late 1990’s. The growth of streaming music and prevalence of digital platforms show that music consumption is higher than ever – which is great for fans. But challenges remain significant as physical shipments and digital downloads, two of the industry’s three major revenue sources, continued to decline in 2016.