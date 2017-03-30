Jetpack Artist Ventures and The Lowry Agency are pleased to announce their alliance with the launch of a new quarterly music series, Nashville Guitar Club (NGC). The series will shine the spotlight on Nashville’s most renowned guitar players (axe-wizards whose signature chops have contributed to countless notable and award-winning recordings) as well as noteworthy rising stars in the guitar scene.

The theme of the series is: “Remarkable Players, Historic Town, One Unforgettable Night.” Each show will bring together remarkable performers from all genres who have never played together before and likely never will again for unmissable performances, intimate stories, and an exceptional evening of collaboration showcasing a shared love of guitar and their craft.

Nashville Guitar Club series will be held at 12th & Porter (114 12th Ave. N.) on April 19, 2017, 7:30 p.m. (doors open at 7) and will feature Chris Rodriguez (Peter Cetera, Kenny Loggins, Kelly Clarkson, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill), Mitch Malloy (Red Dawn, Van Halen, his own top-20 hit "Anything at All"), Larry Mitchell (Tracy Chapman, Billy Squier and Ric Ocasek) and Denny Jiosa (Daryle Singletary, Margo Smith, Crystal Gayle), along with other very special guests still to be announced.

The Nashville Guitar Club event will kick off a VIP Forum from 5-7 p.m. This exclusive mixer will provide the opportunity for guitar enthusiasts, players and music lovers to connect and get up close and personal with the series’ featured performers. This “harmonic happy hour” will feature a performance by Lance Allen (award-winning fingerstylist once dubbed “the guitarlancer” by Tommy Emmanuel). It will also include a celebrity instrument auction, exclusive VIP gifts, dinner, drinks and door prizes. Most notably, the forum is an occasion for all the chicken pickers, shredders, crosspickers, studio musicians, fingerstylists, slide players and funk slappers to make new friends and network with the industry.

Advanced tickets for series shows and the VIP Forum are available online at TicketWeb.com:

Advanced Ticket Pricing:

Student series show ticket $10*

Single series show ticket $15

4-Ticket series show bundle $50

VIP forum $99 (extremely limited)

VIP Forum Includes:

Artist meet & greet with photo opportunity

Intimate performance by Lance Allen

VIP Forum party badge

VIP Ticket to pre-show event

Ticket to the next NAMM NGC series concert (TBA)

Light Dinner

Drinks

Nashville Guitar Club t-shirt

Nashville Guitar Club coffee mug

615 (code)word™ ball cap

Celebrity Instrument Auction

And more…

* (This is an 18+ and over show!!)

Show tickets are also available at the door (based on availability).

Partial proceeds from the event and the celebrity instrument auction will benefit top-performing music students of Pearl-Cohn Entertainment Magnet High School located in Nashville, Tennessee.

“Nashville is called ‘Guitar Town’ and for a good reason! The best players in the world are here. Rock, jazz, country, acoustic and metal, we’ve got it all!” remarks John Pisciotta, President of Jetpack Artist Ventures.“The spirit of NGC is more about COLLABORATION than any amount of COMPETITION. I wanted to create a show series that lives up to the name ‘Guitar Town’ by showcasing Music City’s wealth of guitar talent. Additionally, we wanted the series to benefit Pearl-Cohn Entertainment Magnet High School, which is the first entertainment magnet school in the nation. Currently, Pearl-Cohn has ZERO guitars available for students. We want to help fix that.”

“When John contacted me about the idea, I was just an enthusiastic as he was,” chuckles David Lowry, President of The Lowry Agency. “Obviously, I’ve dedicated a great deal of my career working with guitarists and over the past seven years, it has been my great pleasure to interview some of the world’s best on my radio show…so I guess you can say it’s a passion of mine,” he explains. “Putting together an event series like this has long been a dream of mine as well. There are so many wonderful players that deserve a moment in the spotlight and [we want this to be] a vehicle that allows them to shine in front of an appreciative audience that ‘gets it.’”

For more information on Nashville Guitar Club, please visit http://www.nashvilleguitarclub.co/. For tickets to the show and forum, please visit TicketWeb.com.

ABOUT JETPACK ARTIST VENTURES:

For more information, please visit www.jetpackartistventures.com. Jetpack is a ‘full-stack’ music company – with operating divisions encompassing recordings, music publishing, artist services and artist management. Their team structures strategic partnerships that align with the artists’ career growth in mind.

ABOUT THE LOWRY AGENCY:

The Lowry Agency is full service artist management/development and promotions agency. Clientele includes musicians, actors, speakers, voice-over artists, entertainment companies, music coordination and supervision for film and TV, board game industry and event promotions.

The Lowry Agency founder and President David Lowry is also host and producer of an award-winning blog-radio show, "Live from Music City," which features interviews and performance by artists such as Tommy Emmanuel, Richie Kotzen, Andy Timmons, Guthrie Govan, Carl Verheyen, Gretchen Menn, Joel Hoekstra, Rik Emmett, Dave Weiner, Neal Morse, Jon Finn, Don Lappin, Michael Lee Firkins, Neil Zaza, Rob Balducci, Rob Parissi, Mike Martin, Chris Green and Rusty Cool. For more information about the Lowry Agency, contact David Lowry at david@thelowryagency.com or visit www.thelowryagency.com.

