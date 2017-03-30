Singer/songwriter Miriam Tamar premieres her newest single, “Who We,” on Huffington Post, the latest track off of her “Firedance” EP which debuted in the top 5 of the iTunes World Music Chart last month. An urgent call to draw on inner strength and courage throughout the quest for freedom, “Who We” was inspired by Tamar’s work and life in post-conflict Uganda but has taken on new meaning in recent months. Set to insistent African percussion and buoyed by hypnotic synth rhythms, the song implores to “Just let me be free. Just let me soar.”

“The past couple of months have been really overwhelming and at moments demoralizing,” Miriam reflects. “But we take a breath, and fight on in the spirit of empowerment, shared humanity and resilience.”

On her EP, “Firedance,” global rhythms meld with the dance, electronic, R&B and folk sounds that built the foundation of Tamar’s musical style. Starting at the New England Conservatory of Music as a youth, she later developed her vocal range while simultaneously earning a degree in Peace and Justice Studies at Tufts University in Boston. But it wasn’t until Miriam moved to Uganda for five years – first developing peace education curriculum for post-conflict children to help rebuild their lives and later as a musician – that Miriam found her muse. While in East Africa, Miriam embraced the music and culture of her newfound home, determined to remind people of the vibrant culture beyond our borders when she returned stateside.

“Firedance” was recorded in Los Angeles with percussionist Leon Mobley (of Ben Harper and the Innocent Criminals as well as Da Lion and Djembe West African Drummers and Dancers), Keith Jones (nominated alongside Mobley for a Contemporary World Music GRAMMY Award and has worked with Flora Purim, Santana and Bob Marley) and Michael McGregor (who has produced multiple Top 10 hits on Billboard Magazine’s dance charts and is one of Hollywood’s most successful Sound Designers, with over 4000 placements in film and television projects).

Firedance, the EP, was released on February 10th and is currently available on iTunes.

