The official video wrap-up of the first-ever Megadeth Boot Camp — which was described in a press release as “a once-in-a-lifetime experience for the ultimate MEGADETH fan” — can be seen below. The event took place on March 10-12 on MEGADETH mainman Dave Mustaine‘s private estate in Fallbrook, California. Several “experience packages” for the event were sold, with prices ranging from $1999 to $5499.As part of the premium boot camp package, guests camped in a private furnished bell tent with beds and a lounge. Premium ticketholders were also provided breakfast, lunch and dinner each day, gaining priority access to various workshops and exclusive access to the intimate acoustic performance from MEGADETH.Fans opting for the $2000 second-tier package stayed at a hotel fifteen minutes away with shuttle service to the estate each day.Over the weekend, attendees were getting the opportunity to meet members of the band at a question-and-answer session, participate in guitar, bass and drum clinics, drink coffee from bassist David Ellefson‘s boutique coffee brand Ellefson Coffee Co. with Ellefson himself and go to a wine-tasting session with Mustaine. There was also time allotted for campfire stories with bandmembers.Ellefson, who is a pastor in the Lutheran church, also conducted a “contemporary non-denominational service” at the event, dubbed “Megadeth Church.” Mustaine put the Fallbrook house on the market in October 2015 for $5.375 million — more than five times what he paid for it three years earlier — but that price came down in June 2016 by almost a million and a half to $3.895 million. The property now sits at an even lower price of $3.195 million, according to public records.Mustaine and his family moved to Nashville in October 2014.