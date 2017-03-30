CURB RECORDS NASHVILLE has added BROOKE MERIS to handle Dir./SOUTHWEST Promotion duties, effective SATURDAY, APRIL 1st. Current Dir./SOUTHWEST Promotion SAMANTHA DEPREZ shifts to handle Dir./MIDWEST Promotion duties as Sr. Dir./Promotion & Radio Initiatives ANDY ELLIOTT resigns to pursue unnamed opportunities.

“BROOKE’s passion for our artists and their music, as well as a genuine love of Country radio, make her an ideal fit for CURB RECORDS,” said CURB NASHVILLE VP/Promotion RYAN DOKKE. “Her incredible background in radio, records, and management make her an asset to our team. I am confident that BROOKE’s unique skill set will not only provide immediate support to our promotion staff but will be a huge resource to our company’s other departments as well as our artists and managers.”

Added MERIS, “I am honored and couldn’t be more excited to work with the amazing team and artists at CURB. It’s an exciting time to be a part of this legendary label, and I’m beyond thankful to TAYLOR CHILDRESS and RYAN DOKKE for giving me this opportunity.”

MERIS joins CURB NASHVILLE from TRIPLE 8 MANAGEMENT where she served as Dir./Radio Tour Marketing. Her previous career stops include COLUMBIA NASHVILLE where she served as Mgr./Regional Promotion and CBS Radio Country KILT/HOUSTON.