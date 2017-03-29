One of the UK’s most in demand and versatile vocalists, Mary Carewe, will visit the Institute of Contemporary Music Performance (ICMP) in April to deliver a series of in-depth studio recording technique sessions for students on ICMP’s vocal degree courses.

Mary Carewe is a British concert and recording artist known for her powerful and expressive vocals and engaging stage presence. She has performed on some of the world’s finest stages, including New York’s Carnegie Hall and London’s Royal Albert Hall and Royal Festival Hall, and has wowed audiences around the world in a wide variety of concert programmes with orchestras and ensembles as well as in cabaret. Her wide-ranging experience includes work as an international concert soloist and a highly-regarded session singer, with her vocals being featured on the classical chart-topping ADIEMUS recordings and sampled on the ‘techno’ Afphex Twin track XTAL. She has sung BVs for artists including Steps, Westlife, Pulp and Joe Cocker and recorded for numerous Hollywood film soundtracks such as Dr Strange, The Hobbit, Pirates Of The Caribbean and Disney’s Beauty And The Beast.

Mary performs regularly in the UK with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, the Hallé, the CBSO, the Philharmonia and the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic in concerts such as ‘ the music of Burt Bacharach’, ‘The Best of Rodgers and Hammerstein’ and ‘La Vie En Rose’. She has been a guest artist with ensembles such as The Matrix Ensemble, BCMG, Psappha, Manchester Camerata, Sinfonia Viva and London Sinfonietta and is a regular member of The Sheridan Ensemble.

This series of interactive sessions will take place in ICMP’s state-of-the-art Audient Studio and cover a range of topics, including the way a mic responds to distance, how to ask for the right headphone balance, tricks for making sure one is in tune/in time, and how to help make a lead vocal recorded over a few takes sound as if it was recorded in just one. Having the opportunity to share her skills and experience with students led Mary to comment: “I love studio recording – the challenge of giving a performance that will sound great on repeated hearings as well as capturing a moment in time that sounds spontaneous and fresh. As with most things in music having knowledge and technique frees you up to be creative and I look forward to being able to pass on my years of experience to a new generation of singers at ICMP.”

