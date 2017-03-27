“RINGER” Today, VEVO is world premiering the new music video from Fort Worth, TX alternative rock band, The Unlikely Candidates for their song “Ringer.” Watch it HERE. “Ringer” is currently #31 on the Mediabase Alternative Chart and climbing, #3 on the Mediabase “Rate The Music” Male 18-34 Alternative ranking, and has almost 450,000 listens on Spotify.

The video represents a massive global effort by the band who wanted to have people from all over the world participate in playing out all their interesting and weird ideas. With the help of Fiverr, the world’s largest marketplace for creative and digital services for entrepreneurs and small businesses, they helped the band achieve a first of its kind creation. “We didn’t want to make typical music video, we wanted it to be different and to see our crazy ideas come to life,” said Kyle Morris, lead singer of The Unlikely Candidates. “When we heard about Fiverr, we reached out to them. They loved the idea so much that they wanted to be a part of it. We could not have turned our vision into reality without Fiverr.”

Since Fiverr’s community is global and consists of a diverse talent pool from 190 countries, the band could tap into those resources resulting in submissions from over 27 countries, including some as far reaching as Macedonia, Sri Lanka, Egypt and Mozambique. Other submissions that made it into the video were from the US, France, Jamaica, South Africa, India, Australia, Germany, Philippines, Ukraine, Serbia, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Russia, Venezuela, Haiti, Japan, Korea, Switzerland, UK, Ireland, Argentina, and Greece. “Most of these people went to great lengths to be a part of the project. I would go back and forth for weeks with some of them trying to get the right shot. Sometimes this was difficult because of the language barrier, but everyone was extremely understanding and we were pretty much always able to get what we needed across,” said Morris.

The video took Morris over 200 hours over two and a half months piecing it together with director Adam VillaSenor. “It’s incredible to see what the guys have created by taking a unique vision and really exploring it creatively,” said Chris Lane, Global Head of Digital and Brand Marketing for Fiverr. “As a community that celebrates the unconventional routes to success and lives the “do it differently” mentality, we love how The Unlikely Candidates took on a creative challenge and made a one of a kind anthem.”

The Unlikely Candidates are currently playing throughout the US on their “The People’s Choice” headline tour as well as playing other select dates and radio shows in support of their Bed Of Liars EP that was released on February 17, 2017. They continue to build their growing fan base and the accolades have been rolling in.MySpace recently named The Unlikely Candidates the “…number one pick for who you must see at SXSW this year.” In the past, they there they were mentioned in The New York Times and Esquire as a must-see band to see at SXSW as well. About the band and EP, Fort Worth Weekly says, “The sonics range from Led Zeppelin to The Strokes, with sleek, infectious riffage and smart, catchy vocals.” The Aspen Times says “…It’s indie rock made for stadium-sized crowds… moving from the Mumford-esque acoustic anthem ‘Just Breathe’ to the electro-pop of ‘Ringer.’” While Alternative Addiction says, “’Ringer’ could be the most fun alternative rock song of the year…The Unlikely Candidates should be household names right now, the band’s always been that good. With their new EP, they get to prove it. Here’s hoping that in 2017 they earn the rep they deserve.”

The band has played Bonnaroo, Firefly, Riot Fest and have toured with St. Lucia, Nothing But Thieves, Weathers, and The Moth & The Flame. The Unlikely Candidates were selected as part of Taco Bell’s Feed The Beat program, and “Ringer” has enjoyed extensive in-store play with major brands including Whole Foods and Guess Jeans stores nationwide.

The Unlikely Candidates Tour Dates (More TBA):

March 27 @ The Belly Up – Aspen, CO

March 30 @ Dada – Dallas, TX

April 01 @ House Of Rock – Corpus Christi, TX

April 05 @ High Watt – Nashville, TN

April 06 @ Zydeco – Birmingham, AL

April 07 @ Vinyl – Atlanta, GA

April 08 @ The Rabbit Hole – Charlotte, NC

April 09 @ The Roof – Columbia, SC

April 10 @ Pour House – Charleston, SC

April 11 @ Georgia Theatre Rooftop – Athens, GA

April 14 @ Gasa Gasa – New Orleans, LA

April 15 @ Buzzfest / Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion – Houston, TX

April 20 @ Pecos Winery – Roswell, NM

April 22 @ Valley Bar – Phoenix, AZ

April 23 @ Casbah – San Diego, CA w/ Cemetery Sun & Fame Riot

April 26 @ Bootleg Bar – Los Angeles, CA w/ Cemetery Sun & Fame Riot

April 27 @ Bottom Of The Hill – San Francisco, CA w/ Cemetery Sun & Fame Riot

April 28 @ Atrium @ Catalyst – Santa Cruz, CA w/ Cemetery Sun & Fame Riot

May 4 @ Pike Room – Pontiac, MI

May 6 @ Diesel – Pittsburgh, PA

May 10 @ Middle East – Boston, MA

May 11 @ Mercury Lounge – New York, NY

May 13 @ BB&T Pavilion / 104.5 Birthday Bash – Camden, NJ (w/Kings Of Leon, 1975, more)

May 14 @ Merriweather Post Pavilion / DC 101 Kerfuffle – Washington, DC (w/Kings Of Leon, Weezer, Fitz and the Tantrums, more)

June 10 @ Laurel School Campus / Laurelive – Novelty, OH (w/The Head And The Heart, Gary Clark Jr, Young The Giant, more)

