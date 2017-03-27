886005CA-A8A1-4ED1-A446-0C892A17E642

0 Comment

Vancouver singer-songwriter Ora Cogan is back with a gorgeous collection of dark & dreamy, textured songs-Her forthcoming LP ‘Crickets’ is set to release later this year- Catch her on tour now with her band throughout the U.S. & Canada.  Fans in Los Angeles can see her play live on April 19th at Hotel Cafe w/Sam Burton and Little Wings

Praise for Ora’s recent projects:

“Cogan’s songs are beguiling enough to support a bare bones guitar and vocal approach, but here she has surrounded herself with a small group of sympathetic musicians. The full ensemble performances are inspired…. Cogan’s drawl evokes the tone of Karen Dalton and the technique of John Martyn.” – The Wire
“Exploring elements of Americana with psychedelic soundscapes, Shadowland shows how her vast potential can be harnessed into one release.”
Pure Volume

“The first few seconds of Ora Cogan’s Crystallize EP will fill the hole Fleet Foxes left behind, but with a new twist. This artist has an extremely unique voice that soothes as it provides a soundtrack for adventure.” – CMJ

Ora Cogan’s versatile, haunted voice opens up a mystical reality; hallowed, forlorn and full of promise. She combines the intricate guitar picking of Americana with grunge and psychedelic dreamscapes, drawing comparisons to 70’s folk legend Karen Dalton. As a performer, Ora has shared the stage with the likes of Grouper & Hope Sandoval while touring extensively in North America, Europe and the UK.
Ora’s new album, Shadowland, was released on Hidden City Records and Beacon Sound in 2016. A co-production with Trish Klein from The Be Good Tanyas, Shadowland sees Ora’s stunning voice set in an intriguing realm of electric guitar, vintage keyboards, and hypnotic drums.

Ora became a part of Vancouver’s eclectic music community at 19, collaborating with a multitude of artists who participated in trendsetting improvisation events Fake Jazz Wednesdays & Her Jazz Noise Collective. Cogan has released six full-length recordings to date and has played numerous festivals including Vancouver Folk Festival, The Festival of Endless Gratitude in Copenhagen and Torstraßen Festival in Berlin.

Tour Dates:
03.31.17 – Vancouver, B.C. @ The Fox Cabaret w/Chance Lovett &
The Broken Hearted

04.07.17 – Nanaimo, B.C. @ The Vault
04.08.17 – Salt Spring Island @ House Show
04.09.17 – Victoria, B.C. @ Wheelies
04.13.17 –  Seattle, WA @ Café Racer w/Sundae Crush and Madelyn Bird
04.14.17 –  Portland, OR @ Beacon Sound w/Johanna Warren
04.16.17 –  San Francisco, CA @ The Hemlock Tavern
w/Eli Carlton Pearson & Meg Baird
04.18.17 – Santa Cruz, CA @ SubRosa
04.19.17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hotel Cafe w/Sam Burton and Little Wings
04.20.17 – Joshua Tree, CA @ The Beatnic Lounge
04.21.17 – Nevada City, CA @ The Warehouse w/Mariee Sioux
04.22.17 – Oakland CA @ The Nightlight *early show (doors at 4:30, show at 5)
04.23.17 – Olympia, WA @ Obsidian w/Anna Gordon
04.27.17 – Victoria, B.C. @ The Copper Owl w/Fiver

05.11.17 – Boston, MA @ TBA
05.12.17 – Amherst, MA @ Sweet Alice w/Anni Rossi
05.13.17 – Providence, RI @ Machines with Magnets w/Anni Rossi
05.14.17 – Brooklyn, NY @ LPR Presents: Union Pool
w/Joan as Police Woman, Anni Rossi
05.15.17 – Western Mass. @ Eternal Slumber Party w/Jeffrey Lewis TBA
05.16.17 – Hudson, NY @ Half Moon w/Jeffrey Lewis
05.17.17 – Baltimore, MD @ Holy Underground w/Oxblood
05.18.17- Richmond, VA @ Flora w/Secret Moths
05.19.17- Philadelphia, PA @ Hermione Hall
05.20.17 – Ottawa, Canada @ Black Squirrel Books w/Trails
05.22.17- Montreal , QC @ La Vitrola w/Maggy France
05.23.17 – Kitchener, ON @ Open Sesame
05.24.17 – Toronto, ON @ Burdock Music Hall
05.27-29.17 – Seattle, WA @ NW Folklife Festival

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to Top

Archives

© New Music Weekly 2017