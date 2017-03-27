Vancouver singer-songwriter Ora Cogan is back with a gorgeous collection of dark & dreamy, textured songs-Her forthcoming LP ‘Crickets’ is set to release later this year- Catch her on tour now with her band throughout the U.S. & Canada. Fans in Los Angeles can see her play live on April 19th at Hotel Cafe w/Sam Burton and Little Wings

Praise for Ora’s recent projects:

“Cogan’s songs are beguiling enough to support a bare bones guitar and vocal approach, but here she has surrounded herself with a small group of sympathetic musicians. The full ensemble performances are inspired…. Cogan’s drawl evokes the tone of Karen Dalton and the technique of John Martyn.” – The Wire

“Exploring elements of Americana with psychedelic soundscapes, Shadowland shows how her vast potential can be harnessed into one release.”

– Pure Volume

“The first few seconds of Ora Cogan’s Crystallize EP will fill the hole Fleet Foxes left behind, but with a new twist. This artist has an extremely unique voice that soothes as it provides a soundtrack for adventure.” – CMJ

Ora Cogan’s versatile, haunted voice opens up a mystical reality; hallowed, forlorn and full of promise. She combines the intricate guitar picking of Americana with grunge and psychedelic dreamscapes, drawing comparisons to 70’s folk legend Karen Dalton. As a performer, Ora has shared the stage with the likes of Grouper & Hope Sandoval while touring extensively in North America, Europe and the UK.

Ora’s new album, Shadowland, was released on Hidden City Records and Beacon Sound in 2016. A co-production with Trish Klein from The Be Good Tanyas, Shadowland sees Ora’s stunning voice set in an intriguing realm of electric guitar, vintage keyboards, and hypnotic drums.

Ora became a part of Vancouver’s eclectic music community at 19, collaborating with a multitude of artists who participated in trendsetting improvisation events Fake Jazz Wednesdays & Her Jazz Noise Collective. Cogan has released six full-length recordings to date and has played numerous festivals including Vancouver Folk Festival, The Festival of Endless Gratitude in Copenhagen and Torstraßen Festival in Berlin.

Tour Dates:

03.31.17 – Vancouver, B.C. @ The Fox Cabaret w/Chance Lovett &

The Broken Hearted

04.07.17 – Nanaimo, B.C. @ The Vault

04.08.17 – Salt Spring Island @ House Show

04.09.17 – Victoria, B.C. @ Wheelies

04.13.17 – Seattle, WA @ Café Racer w/Sundae Crush and Madelyn Bird

04.14.17 – Portland, OR @ Beacon Sound w/Johanna Warren

04.16.17 – San Francisco, CA @ The Hemlock Tavern

w/Eli Carlton Pearson & Meg Baird

04.18.17 – Santa Cruz, CA @ SubRosa

04.19.17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hotel Cafe w/Sam Burton and Little Wings

04.20.17 – Joshua Tree, CA @ The Beatnic Lounge

04.21.17 – Nevada City, CA @ The Warehouse w/Mariee Sioux

04.22.17 – Oakland CA @ The Nightlight *early show (doors at 4:30, show at 5)

04.23.17 – Olympia, WA @ Obsidian w/Anna Gordon

04.27.17 – Victoria, B.C. @ The Copper Owl w/Fiver

05.11.17 – Boston, MA @ TBA

05.12.17 – Amherst, MA @ Sweet Alice w/Anni Rossi

05.13.17 – Providence, RI @ Machines with Magnets w/Anni Rossi

05.14.17 – Brooklyn, NY @ LPR Presents: Union Pool

w/Joan as Police Woman, Anni Rossi

05.15.17 – Western Mass. @ Eternal Slumber Party w/Jeffrey Lewis TBA

05.16.17 – Hudson, NY @ Half Moon w/Jeffrey Lewis

05.17.17 – Baltimore, MD @ Holy Underground w/Oxblood

05.18.17- Richmond, VA @ Flora w/Secret Moths

05.19.17- Philadelphia, PA @ Hermione Hall

05.20.17 – Ottawa, Canada @ Black Squirrel Books w/Trails

05.22.17- Montreal , QC @ La Vitrola w/Maggy France

05.23.17 – Kitchener, ON @ Open Sesame

05.24.17 – Toronto, ON @ Burdock Music Hall

05.27-29.17 – Seattle, WA @ NW Folklife Festival