San Francisco – Recorded on both sides of the equator, Americana/Rock artist, John Haesemeyer‘s new EP, Maybe If I Try, will be released on April 29, 2017. John Haesemeyer (HAZE-mire) is a San Francisco based performing artist who fuses folk and pop genres, emphasizing intimate vocals, acoustic guitar, orchestral instruments, and the rhythm section of a rock band.

Argentinian producer, Nahuel Bronzini arranged the record, instilling a range of American rock, country, and folk influences, coupled with the classical traditions honed in his formal training. Bronzini is a popular producer and string arranger in the Bay Area, and produced John’s last two records.

Haesemeyer and Bronzini collaborated with musicians from the Mar del Plata Philharmonic Orchestra near Buenos Aires, Argentina, and with local players from the SF Bay Area music scene. Andrew Laubacher – on break from touring at such national venues as Austin City Limits, South by Southwest, and The Apollo (with band Con Brio) – plays drums on the record. French American bassist, Schuyler Karr, recently graduated from the renowned SF Conservatory of Music, plays electric and upright acoustic bass.

Haesemeyer discusses the message of the record. “The album is about perseverance. It’s for everyone out there who sees the world changing and the cards being stacked against them. Despite it all, we can’t give up on our aspirations or lose sight of what makes us human.”

This sentiment is summarized lyrically in the title track’s chorus: “Maybe if I try a little harder, I might get what I want.” Musically, the message is conveyed by the honesty of the folksinger’s voice supported by the soulfulness of a female vocalist, the nobility of a brass section, and the dynamism of an electric guitar that enters in the bridge.

“For me personally,” Haesemeyer explains, “perseverance is about pressing ahead despite the challenges of making independent music year in and year out.” Haesemeyer quit his corporate job in 2012 to dedicate himself full time to music.

Building on this theme, Bronzini emphasizes the effort and determination put into producing the songs themselves. “John and I spent countless hours in pre-production debating how to structure and arrange the songs in a way that presents their natural qualities, while creating an engaging and re-defining experience for the listener.”

Haesemeyer adds, “In terms of composition, I wanted to make it easy for listeners to open up to the music so I put specific emphasis on melody: the lead vocal, the guitar riffs, the piano fills… I wanted the listener to walk away humming and at the same time be touched by the lyrics.”

The EP was mastered by Piper Payne, President of the SF Recording Academy (Grammys) chapter. Her work allows the energy of the songs to punch through while allowing the Americana and classical components to bring depth to the mixes. The EP’s photography is by photo journalist Max Bouvatte (of the San Francisco Chronicle), whose stark images of the Oakland Ghost Ship fire last December led the front pages of newspapers across the nation.

To purchase John Haesemeyer’s Maybe If I Try EP:

Amazon – digital: https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B06XG9W52S/ref=dm_ws_sp_ps_dp

CD Baby – physical and digital: https://www.cdbaby.com/cd/johnhaesemeyer2

iTunes – https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/maybe-if-i-try-ep/id1212596982

For more information: http://www.haesemeyer.com/

Press inquiries: Glass Onyon PR, PH: 828-350-8158, glassonyonpr@gmail.com