Jimmy Sarr has signed with Cherry Crown Records to promote, distribute and support the release of his new single “When The Whiskey Gets Me.”

This comes hot of the heels of his radio single “Goodbye Back” which has garnered nearly seven thousand global radio spins to date. Jimmy has also been performing live in many metro areas in the mid-west and in Nashville. He has secured some Spring and Summer major events where he will be opening support for such acts as Eric Church, Blake Shelton, Thomas Rhett and Alabama. The single is set to be released in late April along with a video in support. Be sure to keep your eyes and ears open for “When The Whiskey Gets Me” coming to a television and radio station near you.

Award winning promoter Lee Cherry, founder of Cherry Crown Records stated; “From the first time hearing When The Whiskey Gets Me I knew it had that radio friendly sound that performers and writers strive for. It should do well in today’s Country Radio format.”

For more information or booking Jimmy Sarr visit: JimmySarrBand

More Information on Cherry Crown Records:

Cherry Crown Records is a full service all genre Record Label with major media support in media, promotion, radio and distribution. To learn more visit them online: http://CherryCrown.com