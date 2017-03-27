The Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum will celebrate its 50th anniversary on April 1, 2017, with a full day of festivities for museum visitors. On April 1 only, ticket prices will roll back to $1.50 for all guests, the same price as a ticket on the museum’s opening day in 1967.

The museum will celebrate all day long, offering multiple musical performances and activities throughout the building. Guests will enjoy refreshments prepared by museum executive chef Bobby Hammock and witness the reveal of a special 50th anniversary cake created by Dulce Desserts. In addition, the first 5,000 guests through the museum doors on April 1 will receive a complimentary Hatch Show Print commemorative poster.

Schedule of activities planned for Saturday, April 1, 2017:

9:30 a.m. – Opening Program

The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum will kick off the day with a special performance in the Mike Curb Conservatory by Dailey & Vincent, three-time International Bluegrass Music Association Entertainers of the Year and recent Grand Ole Opry inductees. This performance will be followed by a brief welcome message from Kyle Young, CEO of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum.

10:15 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. – Rory Hoffman

North Dakota native Rory Hoffman and his talented trio perform two sets in the museum’s Curb Conservatory. Hoffman, blind since birth, plays more than a dozen instruments.

11:30 a.m. – Songwriter Session featuring Sonny Curtis

Crickets band member Sonny Curtis began his career in Texas as lead guitarist with Buddy Holly, for whom he wrote “Rock Around with Ollie Vee” in 1956. Curtis toured with the Everly Brothers and wrote the duo’s 1961 classic “Walk Right Back” (later a hit for Anne Murray). A member of the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Curtis also penned “I Fought the Law” (Bobby Fuller Four, the Clash, and others), “I’m No Stranger to the Rain” (Keith Whitley), “Love Is All Around” (theme from The Mary Tyler Moore Show), and “Someday”(Webb Pierce). This program celebrates the tenth anniversary of the museum’s songwriter interview series Poets and Prophets, which featured Curtis in 2012. This program is included with museum admission and will take place in the Ford Theater. Seating is limited, and a program pass is required.

2:00 p.m. – Poets and Prophets In-the-Round: Buzz Cason, Dallas Frazier, Dickey Lee, and Dan Penn

In celebration of the tenth anniversary of the museum’s songwriter series Poets and Prophets, Buzz Cason (“Everlasting Love,” “Love’s the Only House”), Dallas Frazier (“Elvira,” “There Goes My Everything”), Dickey Lee (“She Thinks I Still Care,” “Let’s Fall to Pieces Together”), and Dan Penn (“Dark End of the Street,” “Do Right Woman, Do Right Man”) will appear together, taking turns performing their classic songs. The program is held in collaboration with Nashville Songwriters Association International’s Tin Pan South festival. This program is included with museum admission and will take place in the CMA Theater.

1:00 – 5:00 p.m – Highlights from the First Fifty Years of the County Music Hall of Fame and Museum (1967 – 2017)

In this film loop of museum highlights, guests will learn about the institution’s fifty-year history. Footage includes the 2001 grand opening of the new downtown museum and the 2014 unveiling of the expansion. Vintage clips show a private party at the museum on March 31, 1967, the eve of the museum’s official opening including Eddy Arnold, Owen Bradley, Minnie Pearl, Webb Pierce, and Hank Williams Jr. Museum director and CMA leader Jo Walker-Meador tours the museum with a news camera and discusses some of the collection’s key artifacts. This film will be shown in the Ford Theater and is included with museum admission. Limited seating.

Guests will also be offered guitar and songwriting workshops in the Taylor Swift Education Center.

Guests will also receive 50% off Lyft rides to and from the museum on April 1, 2017, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. by using the code CMHOF50. Learn more at Lyft.com/invite/CMHOF50. This day of celebration is sponsored by First Tennessee Bank.

