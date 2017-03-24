GHS Strings has created their new Pure Nickel Mandolin strings in conjunction with mandolin players, for both the traditional and modern musician. They deliver a warm, rich, vintage sound with a superior, long lasting tone. The strings custom gauges were chosen to provide a more balanced sound and give a comfortable feel across fingers and fretboard. They are perfect for players looking for authentic tone on vintage mandolins, or wanting more richness and depth of tone from new mandolins. The new Pure Nickel Mandolin strings are available in two gauge sets, from 010 1/2-039 to 011-041.

Pure Nickel strings were commonly available in the 1950’s and 60’s. Their popularity waned when the increasing cost of nickel and number of rock players investigating the effects of ‘cranking up’ encouraged string manufacturer to explore different metal mixes.

GHS Pure Nickel Mandolin strings offer mandolin players the perfect mix of tone, output, and ease of playing. Vintage tone champions can check them out at http://www.ghsstrings.com/products?categories=pure-nickel-mandolin