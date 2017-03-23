The pairing of Kygo & Selena Gomez has turned out to become something quite special. “It Ain’t Me” (Interscope) is the track that a good number of our music and program directors are embracing. It might be time to give some special attention to this fast breaking hit. Meghan Trainor is back at radio in full force and that’s always a very good thing. “I’m A Lady” (Epic) is the single that already has a strong buzz and with Meghan’s past track record you can expect some very big things ahead for this excellent release.

Zedd & Alessia Cara have a good thing going and they want the entire radio world to know it. “Stay” (Interscope) finds the master producer/mixer teaming up with one of today’s hottest vocal talents and the results are splendid. This one might just be the surprise hit of 2017. Katy Perry is back at it and pumped up about her political future. She is taking her new “Chained To The Rhythm” (Capitol) out for a spin and so far she’s getting a pretty good response. She used her performance at this year’s Grammy Awards to springboard the track and it appears that all of that is working out in her favor.

Maroon 5 has sought the talents of the great Future to secure yet another smash hit at the format. “Cold” (Interscope) is the new jam that I’m talking about and this one could go all the way. I also really love the new Linkin Park and Kiiara cut. They have teamed up with a single entitled “Heavy” (WB/WEA) and it’s been getting quite a “heavy” response from our panel. Ed Sheeran continues to dazzle radio and that is a good thing to be sure. His new “Shape Of You” (Atlantic) took very little time to reach the top of both the Hot AC and Top40 charts. It seems that everything Ed releases these days is treated with a great amount of respect and he so deserves it all.

Lorde is back at Hot AC and radio appears to be embracing her all over again. After taking a bit of a break she is out there killing it with “Green Light” (Lava/Republic). The very brilliant and hustling Chainsmokers have a great machine going these days. This time out they are taking Coldplay along with them for the stellar “Something Just Like This” (Disruptor/Columbia). Watch for some huge weeks ahead on this one as it is already closing out the panel in record time. Imagine Dragons are also back with a new track that is getting some action. “Believer” (Interscope) is the one that a good many of you out there just love. We’ll see how it all plays out in the coming weeks.

Donnette Tucker has a good thing going at the format. Her new “Hush Puppy Girl” (Ind) has spent weeks on our “most added” chart. She is now on the move to even bigger and better chart positions. If you don’t believe me just look at the charts in this section. The always fabulous Bruno Mars is back to his old tricks. He’s pulling in huge numbers for his current “That’s What I Like” (Atlantic) release. Also getting much love at radio is recording artist Mark Alan. His new “Road Trip” single is truly a “one to watch”.

Lucky Harmon is getting some love from our programmers. “Idolize Me” (Blessings Entertainment) is their debut and so far so very good for this outfit. Newcomer Julia Michaels is totally on fire. Her debut single “Issues” (J/Republic) is as good as it gets for an opening and radio is simply love it big time. Bill Curreri is getting much love at radio for his current offering. “Feather In The Wind” (BCM) is his latest and our panel of music and programmers are all over this one. Dianne Meinke is back with a solid gem. “Secret Lover” has had stellar moves week after week and has #1 written all over it.

This is a very special Winners and Post CRS issue. NMA winner Chuck Murphy continues to amaze with his ever powerful “Peace Be With You” (One West). The single is a solid #! on our AC40 and a big congrats to Chuck on an amazing run once again. Renee Zawawi is also an NMA winner. Her latest in “Mom” could reach the top spot at any time. Joey Canyon is also a well deserved NMA winner and he’s had quite the run with his “I Can’t Start Loving You Again” Also in the “winners circle” is Jimmy White. He’s now released the brand new “No Goodbyes” (828) and radio is all over this one in a very big way. Congratulation to all of our NMA Winners and nominees. We are off to an amazing 2017.