New Music Weekly magazine today announced its 2017 New Music Award’s winners, identifying artists, songs, radio stations (and their programmers) as well as industry executives in which NMA has recognized as noteworthy, ground-breaking and exceptional across multiple music genres. These selections were determined by open ballot voting throughout the radio industry and supporting fans within the music industry.

“We are thrilled to recognize this group of extraordinary artists who have struck a chord their fans and helped expand the boundaries of music in 2017,”– said Paul Loggins (Editor, New Music Weekly magazine)

“The NMAs are based on worldwide voting from the music community and demonstrates our commitment to music discovery and radio talents.” – states Larry Weir (Ediitor, New Music Weekly magazine)

The winners for the 2017 New Music Awards include Ed Sherran, Adele & The Chainsmokers who are top major label winners, while artists Chuck Murphy, Eileen Carey and Joey Canyon are among the many independent artist winners. Subscribers and music fans had a hand in the process via their votes online. New Music Weekly is now in pre-production for a special New Music Awards edition with special highlights of the recent 2017 Country Radio Seminar. Artists that participated in CRS 2017 are encouraged to participate. Contact New Music Weekly for special pricing and visit us online newmusicweekly.com.

And the WINNERS are. . .

TOP 40 Single of the Year

“24K” Bruno Mars

TOP 40 Male Artist of the Year

Ed Sherran



TOP 40 Female Artist of the Year

Adele

TOP 40 Group/Duo of the Year

Chainsmokers

TOP 40 Best New Top40 Artist

Alessia Cara

TOP 40 Breakthrough Artist of the Year

Chuck Murphy

TOP 40 Radio Station of the Year

KPLT – Paris, TX

TOP 40 PD of the Year

Jim Koski/WMQT

TOP 40 MD of the Year

Warren Lawrence/WKNY

TOP 40 Promotion of the Year

All Access

TOP 40 Record Label of the Year

Def Jam/IDJMG

AC Single of the Year

“Hello” Adele

AC Male Artist of the Year

Shawn Mendes

AC Female Artist of the Year

Adele

AC Group/Duo of the Year

Twenty One Pilots

AC Best New AC/Hot AC Artist of the Year

Renee Zawawi

AC Best New AC/Hot AC Group/Duo of the Year

American Authors

AC Breakthrough Artist of the Year

Jimmy White

AC Radio Station of the Year

WBHC – Hampton, SC

AC PD of the Year

George Schmitt/WDNH

AC MD of the Year

Eric St. John/WJER

AC Record Label of the Year

Columbia/Sony

Country Single of the Year

“My Church” Maren Morris

Country Male Artist of the Year

Tim McGraw

Country Female Artist of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Country Group/Duo of the Year

Old Dominion

Best New Country Artist of the Year

Maren Morris

Best New Country Group/Duo of the Year

Parmalee

Country Breakthrough Artist of the Year

Joey Canyon

Country Radio Station of the Year

KQBA – Sante Fe, NM

Country PD of the Year

Ed Carter/WLLX

Country MD of the Year

Mike Betten/KLMJ



Country Promotion of the Year

Jerry Duncan Promotions

Country Record Label of the Year

Big Machine/Universal

Crossover Artist of The Year

Eileen Carey

College Artist of the Year

David Bowie

College Band of the Year

Theory Of A Deadman

College New Band of the Year

Radiohead

College Breakthrough Artist of the Year

Charles Bradley

College Station of the Year

WMWX

College PD of the Year

Ray White/Classic Artists Today

College Promotion of the Year

Planetary Group

College Record Label of the Year

ATO

Record Pool of the Year

Bigcity DJS

Publicity Firm of the Year

Webster & Associates

Favorite Internet Radio Station of the Year

Country Blast