New Music Weekly magazine today announced its 2017 New Music Award’s winners, identifying artists, songs, radio stations (and their programmers) as well as industry executives in which NMA has recognized as noteworthy, ground-breaking and exceptional across multiple music genres. These selections were determined by open ballot voting throughout the radio industry and supporting fans within the music industry.
“We are thrilled to recognize this group of extraordinary artists who have struck a chord their fans and helped expand the boundaries of music in 2017,”– said Paul Loggins (Editor, New Music Weekly magazine)
“The NMAs are based on worldwide voting from the music community and demonstrates our commitment to music discovery and radio talents.” – states Larry Weir (Ediitor, New Music Weekly magazine)
The winners for the 2017 New Music Awards include Ed Sherran, Adele & The Chainsmokers who are top major label winners, while artists Chuck Murphy, Eileen Carey and Joey Canyon are among the many independent artist winners. Subscribers and music fans had a hand in the process via their votes online. New Music Weekly is now in pre-production for a special New Music Awards edition with special highlights of the recent 2017 Country Radio Seminar. Artists that participated in CRS 2017 are encouraged to participate. Contact New Music Weekly for special pricing and visit us online newmusicweekly.com.
And the WINNERS are. . .
TOP 40 Single of the Year
“24K” Bruno Mars
TOP 40 Male Artist of the Year
Ed Sherran
TOP 40 Female Artist of the Year
Adele
TOP 40 Group/Duo of the Year
Chainsmokers
TOP 40 Best New Top40 Artist
Alessia Cara
TOP 40 Breakthrough Artist of the Year
Chuck Murphy
TOP 40 Radio Station of the Year
KPLT – Paris, TX
TOP 40 PD of the Year
Jim Koski/WMQT
TOP 40 MD of the Year
Warren Lawrence/WKNY
TOP 40 Promotion of the Year
All Access
TOP 40 Record Label of the Year
Def Jam/IDJMG
AC Single of the Year
“Hello” Adele
AC Male Artist of the Year
Shawn Mendes
AC Female Artist of the Year
Adele
AC Group/Duo of the Year
Twenty One Pilots
AC Best New AC/Hot AC Artist of the Year
Renee Zawawi
AC Best New AC/Hot AC Group/Duo of the Year
American Authors
AC Breakthrough Artist of the Year
Jimmy White
AC Radio Station of the Year
WBHC – Hampton, SC
AC PD of the Year
George Schmitt/WDNH
AC MD of the Year
Eric St. John/WJER
AC Record Label of the Year
Columbia/Sony
Country Single of the Year
“My Church” Maren Morris
Country Male Artist of the Year
Tim McGraw
Country Female Artist of the Year
Kelsea Ballerini
Country Group/Duo of the Year
Old Dominion
Best New Country Artist of the Year
Maren Morris
Best New Country Group/Duo of the Year
Parmalee
Country Breakthrough Artist of the Year
Joey Canyon
Country Radio Station of the Year
KQBA – Sante Fe, NM
Country PD of the Year
Ed Carter/WLLX
Country MD of the Year
Mike Betten/KLMJ
Country Promotion of the Year
Jerry Duncan Promotions
Country Record Label of the Year
Big Machine/Universal
Crossover Artist of The Year
Eileen Carey
College Artist of the Year
David Bowie
College Band of the Year
Theory Of A Deadman
College New Band of the Year
Radiohead
College Breakthrough Artist of the Year
Charles Bradley
College Station of the Year
WMWX
College PD of the Year
Ray White/Classic Artists Today
College Promotion of the Year
Planetary Group
College Record Label of the Year
ATO
Record Pool of the Year
Bigcity DJS
Publicity Firm of the Year
Webster & Associates
Favorite Internet Radio Station of the Year
Country Blast