The winners for the 2017 New Music Awards include Ed Sherran, Adele & The Chainsmokers who are top major label winners, while artists Chuck Murphy, Eileen Carey and Joey Canyon are among the many independent artist winners.

And the WINNERS are. . .

TOP 40 Single of the Year

“24K” Bruno Mars

TOP 40 Male Artist of the Year

Ed Sheeran



TOP 40 Female Artist of the Year

Adele

TOP 40 Group/Duo of the Year

Chainsmokers

TOP 40 Best New Top40 Artist

Alessia Cara

TOP 40 Breakthrough Artist of the Year

Chuck Murphy

TOP 40 Radio Station of the Year

KPLT – Paris, TX

TOP 40 PD of the Year

Jim Koski/WMQT

TOP 40 MD of the Year

Warren Lawrence/WKNY

TOP 40 Promotion of the Year

All Access

TOP 40 Record Label of the Year

Def Jam/IDJMG

AC Single of the Year

“Hello” Adele

AC Male Artist of the Year

Shawn Mendes

AC Female Artist of the Year

Adele

AC Group/Duo of the Year

Twenty One Pilots

AC Best New AC/Hot AC Artist of the Year

Renee Zawawi

AC Best New AC/Hot AC Group/Duo of the Year

American Authors

AC Breakthrough Artist of the Year

Jimmy White

AC Radio Station of the Year

WBHC – Hampton, SC

AC PD of the Year

George Schmitt/WDNH

AC MD of the Year

Eric St. John/WJER

AC Record Label of the Year

Columbia/Sony

Country Single of the Year

“My Church” Maren Morris

Country Male Artist of the Year

Tim McGraw

Country Female Artist of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Country Group/Duo of the Year

Old Dominion

Best New Country Artist of the Year

Maren Morris

Best New Country Group/Duo of the Year

Parmalee

Country Breakthrough Artist of the Year

Joey Canyon

Country Radio Station of the Year

KQBA – Sante Fe, NM

Country PD of the Year

Ed Carter/WLLX

Country MD of the Year

Mike Betten/KLMJ



Country Promotion of the Year

Jerry Duncan Promotions

Country Record Label of the Year

Big Machine/Universal

Crossover Artist of The Year

Eileen Carey

College Artist of the Year

David Bowie

College Band of the Year

Theory Of A Deadman

College New Band of the Year

Radiohead

College Breakthrough Artist of the Year

Charles Bradley

College Station of the Year

WMWX

College PD of the Year

Ray White/Classic Artists Today

College Promotion of the Year

Planetary Group

College Record Label of the Year

ATO

Record Pool of the Year

Bigcity DJS

Publicity Firm of the Year

Webster & Associates

Favorite Internet Radio Station of the Year

Country Blast