The winners for the 2017 New Music Awards include Ed Sherran, Adele & The Chainsmokers who are top major label winners, while artists Chuck Murphy, Eileen Carey and Joey Canyon are among the many independent artist winners.

And the WINNERS are. . .

TOP 40 Single of the Year
“24K” Bruno Mars

TOP 40 Male Artist of the Year
Ed Sheeran

TOP 40 Female Artist of the Year
Adele

TOP 40 Group/Duo of the Year
Chainsmokers

TOP 40 Best New Top40 Artist
Alessia Cara

TOP 40 Breakthrough Artist of the Year
Chuck Murphy

TOP 40 Radio Station of the Year
KPLT – Paris, TX

TOP 40 PD of the Year
Jim Koski/WMQT

TOP 40 MD of the Year
Warren Lawrence/WKNY

TOP 40 Promotion of the Year
All Access

TOP 40 Record Label of the Year
Def Jam/IDJMG

AC Single of the Year
“Hello” Adele

AC Male Artist of the Year
Shawn Mendes

AC Female Artist of the Year
Adele

AC Group/Duo of the Year
Twenty One Pilots

AC Best New AC/Hot AC Artist of the Year
Renee Zawawi

AC Best New AC/Hot AC Group/Duo of the Year
American Authors

AC Breakthrough Artist of the Year
Jimmy White

AC Radio Station of the Year
WBHC –  Hampton, SC

AC PD of the Year
George Schmitt/WDNH

AC MD of the Year
Eric St. John/WJER

AC Record Label of the Year
Columbia/Sony

Country Single of the Year
 “My Church” Maren Morris

Country Male Artist of the Year
Tim McGraw

Country Female Artist of the Year
Kelsea Ballerini

Country Group/Duo of the Year
Old Dominion

Best New Country Artist of the Year
Maren Morris

Best New Country Group/Duo of the Year
Parmalee

Country Breakthrough Artist of the Year
Joey Canyon

Country Radio Station of the Year
KQBA – Sante Fe, NM

Country PD of the Year
Ed Carter/WLLX

Country MD of the Year
Mike Betten/KLMJ

Country Promotion of the Year
Jerry Duncan Promotions

Country Record Label of the Year
Big Machine/Universal

Crossover Artist of The Year
Eileen Carey

College Artist of the Year
David Bowie

College Band of the Year
Theory Of A Deadman

College New Band of the Year
Radiohead

College Breakthrough Artist of the Year
Charles Bradley

College Station of the Year
WMWX

College PD of the Year
Ray White/Classic Artists Today

College Promotion of the Year
Planetary Group

College Record Label of the Year
ATO

Record Pool of the Year
Bigcity DJS

Publicity Firm of the Year
Webster & Associates

Favorite Internet Radio Station of the Year
Country Blast