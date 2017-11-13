The winners for the 2017 New Music Awards include Ed Sherran, Adele & The Chainsmokers who are top major label winners, while artists Chuck Murphy, Eileen Carey and Joey Canyon are among the many independent artist winners.
And the WINNERS are. . .
TOP 40 Single of the Year
“24K” Bruno Mars
TOP 40 Male Artist of the Year
Ed Sheeran
TOP 40 Female Artist of the Year
Adele
TOP 40 Group/Duo of the Year
Chainsmokers
TOP 40 Best New Top40 Artist
Alessia Cara
TOP 40 Breakthrough Artist of the Year
Chuck Murphy
TOP 40 Radio Station of the Year
KPLT – Paris, TX
TOP 40 PD of the Year
Jim Koski/WMQT
TOP 40 MD of the Year
Warren Lawrence/WKNY
TOP 40 Promotion of the Year
All Access
TOP 40 Record Label of the Year
Def Jam/IDJMG
AC Single of the Year
“Hello” Adele
AC Male Artist of the Year
Shawn Mendes
AC Female Artist of the Year
Adele
AC Group/Duo of the Year
Twenty One Pilots
AC Best New AC/Hot AC Artist of the Year
Renee Zawawi
AC Best New AC/Hot AC Group/Duo of the Year
American Authors
AC Breakthrough Artist of the Year
Jimmy White
AC Radio Station of the Year
WBHC – Hampton, SC
AC PD of the Year
George Schmitt/WDNH
AC MD of the Year
Eric St. John/WJER
AC Record Label of the Year
Columbia/Sony
Country Single of the Year
“My Church” Maren Morris
Country Male Artist of the Year
Tim McGraw
Country Female Artist of the Year
Kelsea Ballerini
Country Group/Duo of the Year
Old Dominion
Best New Country Artist of the Year
Maren Morris
Best New Country Group/Duo of the Year
Parmalee
Country Breakthrough Artist of the Year
Joey Canyon
Country Radio Station of the Year
KQBA – Sante Fe, NM
Country PD of the Year
Ed Carter/WLLX
Country MD of the Year
Mike Betten/KLMJ
Country Promotion of the Year
Jerry Duncan Promotions
Country Record Label of the Year
Big Machine/Universal
Crossover Artist of The Year
Eileen Carey
College Artist of the Year
David Bowie
College Band of the Year
Theory Of A Deadman
College New Band of the Year
Radiohead
College Breakthrough Artist of the Year
Charles Bradley
College Station of the Year
WMWX
College PD of the Year
Ray White/Classic Artists Today
College Promotion of the Year
Planetary Group
College Record Label of the Year
ATO
Record Pool of the Year
Bigcity DJS
Publicity Firm of the Year
Webster & Associates
Favorite Internet Radio Station of the Year
Country Blast