117 ENTERTAINMENT GROUP has added HEATHER TROTTER as Mgr./Publicity. A recent BAYLOR UNIVERSITY graduate, TROTTER has interned for several publicity firms — including 117 — and has worked on campaigns and coordinated tour press with artists like RANDY TRAVIS, KALIE SHORR, WILLIAM MICHAEL MORGAN, JOHNNY LEE, MICKEY GILLEY, LEWIS BRICE, and more.

“I’m so happy to be working with 117,” shared TROTTER. “It’s been a long time coming for me to get where I am, and I couldn’t be more excited to work with this team and their amazing clients.” Added 117 ENTERTAINMENT Pres./CEO ZACH FARNUM, “I’ve enjoyed having HEATHER intern for us since NOVEMBER. Her work ethic, drive, and passion for music made her a natural choice to join our team. She’s already developed working relationships with many of our clients, and I have no doubt will excel in this new position.” Congratulate TROTTER here.