117 ENTERTAINMENT GROUP has added BEV MOSER as VP/Publicity for the company’s PR division. MOSER joins from DIGITAL RODEO/NASHVILLE, where she has worked since 2009 . MOSER will handle publicity for the 117 roster, including BOBBY BARE, JERRY LEE LEWIS, LEWIS BRICE, LOGAN MIZE, and more.

“BEV’s experience and expertise in the field is invaluable,” said 117 Pres./CEO ZACH FARNUM. “There aren’t many people in NASHVILLE that don’t know her name, and I have no doubt that she will serve our clients well in this role. To say I am thrilled to have her on board is an understatement.”

Congratulate MOSER here.