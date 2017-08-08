The Solar-Powered Music Festival Announces First Wave of Performers, Solar Beneficiary A Safe Place For Youth, Non Profit Partners, and “The Future is Bright” Lounge

Sunstock Solar Festival is proud to announce its first wave of music programming. On the Gold Stage we will see headliners Ra Ra Riot, along with Robert DeLong, Run River North, and Wild Club. The Green Stage, focused on local bands, will feature Trapdoor Social, Freedom Fry, Bloodboy, and The Fuzzy Crystals. Additional acts will be announced in the coming weeks.

For the first time, a VIP package will be available. For $50, attendees will receive separate entry, Sunstock Tote and Swag, and Access to the “Future is Bright” Lounge featuring a Sustainable Mixology Bar by Award-Winning mixologist, Robin Chopra, Free Food and Drink Tastings, Shaded Seating by Hang High and more!

Also announced today, the festival in partnership with GRID Alternatives will be raising funds to provide a rooftop solar installation for A Safe Place for Youth, a shelter for homeless teens on the west side.

In addition to GRID Alternatives, this year’s non-profit partners include the Sierra Club, SoCal 350 Climate Action, Climate Hawks Vote, South Bay Clean Power, Food & Water Watch, and Rootskeeper, with more to be announced soon. Media Partners include LA Weekly and Alt 98.7.

Sunstock Solar Festival impassions, educates and activates our local communities through music, art, food, discussions and more, all centered around building greener cities and better futures. The event will focus on clean energy, sustainability and social justice in a positive, engaging way, featuring solar-powered light installations, organic food trucks, immersive art, workshops, games, sustainable vendors, social action opportunities and the headlining feature – music powered by the sun. The all-ages show intends to engage festival-goers with the causes and calls-to-action that we need to protect our future.

Tickets are now on sale!

What: Sunstock Solar Festival

When: Saturday September 9th 2:00pm-11:00pm

Where: Magic Box LA

Price: a. 25$ adult pre-sale ($30 at the door)

20$ student/senior/military pre-sale ($25 at the door) 12$ ages 16 and under ticket ($17 at the door) 50$ VIP Experience

Complete details, along with submissions to participate as a visual artist or vendor can be found at SunstockSolarFestival.com.

ABOUT SUNSTOCK

Sunstock began in 2016 with 2500+ Los Angelenos in attendance, with local bands including Cults, Wavves, The Allah-Las and more, and with a fundraising mission that resulted in a $10k donation of solar power to Kids Cancer Connection. The festival is non-profit, solar-powered, and focused on strengthening the LA community and sustainability movement to create a better future. Sunstock is the brainchild of Trapdoor Social, who also produce solar-powered concerts on tour around the country.

ABOUT GRID ALTERNATIVES

GRID Alternatives’ vision is a transition to clean, renewable energy that includes everyone, making solar technology and job training accessible to underserved communities.

ABOUT A SAFE PLACE FOR YOUTH

Our mission is to inspire, nurture and empower the resilient human spirit of homeless youth by providing immediate and lasting solutions, one young person at a time. Safe Place for Youth prioritizes low barriers for entry, harm-reduction, a trauma-informed approach, and the provision of a safe, supportive environment. We do this through a continuum of care that includes street outreach, drop-in services, case management, health and wellness, and education and employment programs. Learn more about our programs here.

ABOUT CARTEL: COLLABORATIVE ARTS LA

cARTel is a creative production company building immersive experiences that focus on discovery, storytelling and impact. We believe the next big thing starts here. Founded in 2007. Creators of BROKE LA, No Budget Film Festival & the Art | Party | Gallery Series. Producers of Sunstock Solar Festival and Wonder Women Tech Conference.

SOCIAL MEDIA INFO

Website: http://sunstocksolarfestival.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SunstockSolFest

Twitter: @SunstockSolFest

Instagram: @SunstockSolFest

Promo Video: https://youtu.be/9UrVWc_ggaA

Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sunstock-solar-arts-music-festival-tickets-36522509810

Press Accreditation: https://goo.gl/forms/O4w2hYlb8TSGaIXH2